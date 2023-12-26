Nothing can keep her down! After a stint with COVID-19 earlier this month, Joy Behar is back on The View and was pictured as part of an upcoming segment. Having been off the air since the December 11 episode, Joy’s return will surely be welcomed by fans.

Viewers missing Joy, 81, were greeted by one of her first photographs taken since her weeks with the illness, as she gathered with CNN alum Don Lemon, friend Tim Malone and more for Christmas Day on Monday, December 25.

“Comfort and Joy,” Don, 57, wrote alongside the sweet snap, his arm around The View icon as they smiled for the camera. Fans rushed to the comments to praise Joy’s healthy turnaround, one writing, “Joy is an icon.”

Others chimed in, writing, “Well that is kind of the BEST CREW EVER!!! Merry to ALL,” while another wrote, “Now that looks like a party!”

Joy’s prolonged absence from The View started to register with viewers after she missed the December 12 episode, airing on a Tuesday. As she does not cohost the Monday show, people did not clock that something could be wrong with the daytime fixture, but Whoopi Goldberg addressed the situation and provided some much needed answers.

“Joy is out this week. You know why? She finally got COVID,” Whoopi, 68, told the audience. “Yup, three years, four years in, it finally got her,” she continued, with cohost Sara Haines adding that Joy “can stop bragging now,” as she went all this time without contracting the illness.

Joy was replaced by Yvette Nicole Brown while recovering, before The View went on its holiday break starting December 15.

While the ladies enjoyed the holiday season, and Joy recovered from COVID-19, some fans of The View weren’t thrilled that the hosts were taking such a long break from filming. “I’m going to miss you guys/ladies,” one sad viewer wrote on The View’s social media. “So this was their last show new show till the New Year, I guess,” wrote another disappointed fan.

Still, others wished The View stars a restful break, with a supportive viewer writing, “Wishing the ladies of @theviewabc a very happy holidays! I hope you all enjoy your time off and looking forward to seeing you back at the hot topics table in the new year!”

As Joy will be rejoining the hosting panel come January 2024, fans will gladly embrace the tried and true View tradition of arguing until someone walks off stage.