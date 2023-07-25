Don Lemon recently opened up the doors of his picture-perfect waterfront home. The former CNN anchor was visited by Joy Behar and her husband, Steve Janowitz, at his Sag Harbor, New York, estate on Monday, July 24.

Don, 57, greeted Joy, 80, and Steve, 81, outside of his four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion. He held an adorable white pup in his hands as he chatted with the couple, who live just a short car ride away in the same neighborhood.

Joy and Steve were among the attendees at a party at Don’s house that was thrown for The View cohost Sunny Hostin. Sunny, 54, recently released the book Summer on Sag Harbor, a novel that takes place on the gorgeous beaches of the coastal town. Don and his fiancé, Tim Malone, were happy to host the book party for their dear friend.

“Such a fun time hosting a backyard party for #SunnyHostin’s new book, Summer on Sag Harbor, with old friends and new,” Tim, 39, captioned a TikTok with clips and photos from the event.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

In one photo, Joy could be seen talking to other guests as they mingled around the pool and garden area. In another clip, Don gave a moving speech in support of Sunny’s latest career venture and praised her for the success of her novel.

Partygoers enjoyed beverages and a buffet of food in the backyard entertainment area. The tables were decked out in lavender decor along with copies of the new book available for each attendee.

The party at Don’s house came just three months after his firing from CNN. He announced his termination from the network on Twitter on April 24.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he tweeted at the time. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Two months after his firing, Don opened up about his plans for the future and spending more time at home with his fiancé and their dogs.

“I’m not worried about it at all,” he said in late June. “People are more worried about me than I am about myself. I am fine. I have somebody looking out for me.”