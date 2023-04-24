Television host Don Lemon amassed a huge net worth before announcing his firing from CNN on Monday, April 24. The journalist’s fortune largely came from his work on the network, hosting Don Lemon Tonight and CNN This Morning. Scroll below for more details on how much money he makes.

What Is Don Lemon’s Net Worth?

Lemon has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He also earned a salary estimated to be around $4 million from his contributions to CNN each year. The Louisiana native began his career working at Fox and NBC affiliates, later serving as a correspondent on Today and NBC Nightly News.

In 2006, he joined CNN, becoming a prominent face on several prime time series. He was previously benched from the network due to comments made during a February 2023 broadcast toward politician Nikki Haley.

“I’m sorry that I said it,” he said in an apology to his colleagues at the time, per CNN. “And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided,” adding, “When I make a mistake, I own it. And I own this one as well.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Why Was Don Lemon Fired From CNN?

Lemon announced his abrupt firing from CNN in a tweet.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” he wrote. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

CNN also put out a statement regarding the news of the longtime host’s departure from the network.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon began hosting CNN This Morning in November 2022 when the program first began. Despite the shocking news about the show’s host, Licht maintains, “We are committed to its success.”