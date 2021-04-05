Don Lemon is all about showcasing his romance with fiancé Tim Malone on social media. Whether they’re taking a walk around New York City with their pups or enjoying a date night, the CNN star and his future hubby are proof that true love still exists.

Don and Tim, a New York-based real estate agent, have been a couple since 2016, according to People. After they started dating that summer, the journalist made their relationship social media official when he uploaded a pic of the two on their way to a ’90s-themed party in April 2017. “Party like it’s 1999,” Don captioned a selfie.

Three months later in July, Tim also confirmed their romance. The handsome hunk posted a video of the duo jumping off a yacht during a trip to Smith Cove in New York state, writing, “Man overboard!” Since then, the couple has filled their social media pages with sweet photos together.

Don and Tim have also flaunted their adorable relationship at red carpet events. In 2018, the This Is the Fire author and the former Today production associate shared a sweet kiss on TV during CNN’s New Year’s celebration. “I love you, baby,” Don could be heard telling his man. Months later in April, the pair walked hand-in-hand at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The following year, Don revealed the lovebirds were taking their relationship to the next level when Tim got down on one knee and asked for his partner’s hand in marriage. The CNN Tonight star announced the news of their engagement on Instagram.

“He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Don captioned a photo of a custom-made dog tag Tim ordered, which read, “Daddy, will you marry papa?” in April 2019.

Don and Tim are finalizing their plans to tie the knot, but they’re “waiting for COVID to be over” before they walk down the aisle, the Emmy winner told Tamron Hall in late March 2021. “We want to be able to celebrate with our friends,” he explained. “We want to be able to celebrate safely.”

Though it’s unclear when Don and Tim will say “I do,” the beloved news anchor doesn’t have to question if his spouse-to-be is “the right person” for him.

“I [found] the person who believes in unconditional love, who believes in the challenges, going through the challenges, weathering the storms of a relationship because relationships aren’t easy and I don’t think they’re supposed to be easy,” he gushed during his appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. “Someone who really believes in family.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Don’s longtime love!