Since she was a child, The View co-host Sunny Hostin has always loved to write. “I’ve journaled since I was young, before it was a thing. I would also make up stories because I loved the process of writing,” she tells Closer. Although Sunny began her career as a lawyer and federal prosecutor, her love of storytelling led her to move into broadcasting. She became a permanent co-host on The View in 2019. “I definitely didn’t imagine working with Whoopi Goldberg every day,” she says

Sunny, 54, never gave up putting pen to paper. In early May, her second novel, Summer on Sag Harbor, was released — just in time for beach season. “There is a lot of fun in this book — and sex scenes! Joy Behar told me that a beach read always has to have good sex,” says Sunny. “It’s also historical fiction. I hope people will enjoy that they are learning about history in a fun way.”

‘Summer on Sag Harbor’ is a sequel to your first novel, ‘Summer on the Bluffs.’

“I planned it as a trilogy and a love letter to the places that I summer in. They are generally African-American communities that no one really knew about. [The settings are ] very private, very exclusive and very historic. There’s a lot of history, which I learned from the people who have lived there for generations.”

Does this book pick up where the first one left off?

“I would say that it begins with Olivia Jones starting this new life in Sag Harbor. Readers of Summer on the Bluffs really felt like they needed to know more about Olivia Jones, which sort of surprised me. But that is what led me to center Summer on Sag Harbor around Olivia and her journey. You don’t have to have read the first book to appreciate Summer on Sag Harbor, but you will get the answers to the questions readers wanted.”

What kind of a journey is Olivia on?

“It’s a journey to learn more about herself and her needs, wants and desires. I think it’s relatable. A lot of women don’t want to ask for what we really need and, most importantly, what we deserve to feel fulfilled. It also touches on issues like gentrification and infidelity. And there will be a third book. Yes, I’m about 150 pages in. It’s centered in Highland Beach [Md.], and there are new characters.”

Is it hard for you to find time to write?

“I’ve heard that other writers block off time to do it. I haven’t been able to do that. I’ve got kids. I’ve got a husband. I’ve got two dogs, 12 chickens and a cat. So, I do it during the evenings. I’m most creative in the evenings because I’m a natural night owl. It cuts short my sleep time, but I find it works for a working mom.”

Did you always want to be on TV?

“Oh gosh, I didn’t dream that big. I definitely wanted to write. It wasn’t until I started watching things like 60 Minutes and 20/20 that I started to think, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’ I was probably in high school when I started practicing in front of a mirror seeing if I could report. But there weren’t very many people who looked like me on television when I was growing up.”

What do you consider your big break?

“I anchored an overnight show on ABC called World News Now and also America This Morning. I struggled to do it because my kids were little. I was working at CNN, too. And sometimes I would have Good Morning America segments to do. So, I would get to the ABC studio at 8 p.m. and work until 6 in the morning. Then I’d rush home to get my kids to preschool and kindergarten. It was a crazy, crazy schedule.”

How did it all lead to ‘The View’?

“Whoopi, like myself, is a night owl and an insomniac. She would watch [World News Now]. She said to the then-executive producer, ‘We should try this woman out. She’s really good.’ And they called me in for an interview.”

Is it still hard to balance your busy career with being a mom?

“It’s tough. My daughter is 16, and she needs me more than ever now. She needs me to show up to her track meets. She needs me to tell her things like, ‘That English essay is good.’ She wants me to talk with her — which is a great thing with a 16-year-old girl. And my son is in his second year of college. He calls me a couple of times a week for advice.”

Courtesy of Sunny Hostin/Instagram

So, it’s still hectic.

“I don’t really believe in this work-life balance thing that everybody tries to sell us on. I think you have to just prioritize and make choices. For me, it’s always been the kids and the family. I missed out on opportunities, no question, but I’m happy with the choices that I’ve made.”

How did your parents help you become the person you are today?

“My house, even though I grew up very poor, was filled with a lot of love and support. I think it’s also the stuff my parents instilled in me: to be kind, to make sure that your average is excellent, and to always be there for family. Not just the family that you’re biologically related to, I’m also talking about your chosen family. I’m an only child, so I’ve chosen sisters and brothers. If they ever need to phone a friend, I’m always there and I always show up.”

What do you do for fun?

“I have some weird hobbies. I raise chickens. I also have bees — I’m trying to do flavored honey. I also like to garden because I find it very peaceful. I’m naturally a more introverted person, so when I’m alone I tend to go back to nature. I always wanted to own a little bed-and-breakfast somewhere or an animal rescue. I’m very involved in animal rescues in my spare time.”

Is there anything left on your career bucket list?

“I’m still so flabbergasted that I’m on The View and I’ve done specials. Also, Summer on the Bluffs is being adapted into a series. I am so shocked at my career. I’d love to produce more. I have my own production company, and we have a lot of things in the pipeline that I’m really excited to bring to people. I want more opportunities to tell stories.”