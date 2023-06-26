Mad Men actor Jon Hamm is officially off the market! The Hollywood heartthrob married Anna Osceola in June 2023. Keep scrolling to get to know his wife and details about their relationship.

Who Is Jon Hamm’s Wife, Anna Osceola?

Anna was born on April 8, 1988, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is 17 years younger than Jon. The beauty made her acting debut in 2007’s Not Another High School Show. Other acting credits to her name include 2008’s Saving Grace, 2012’s In Plain Sight and 2017’s Bull.

How Did Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Meet?

The couple found love after working together! In 2015, Anna landed a small role in the finale episode of Jon’s series Mad Men. She portrayed Clementine, a receptionist at a retreat that his well-loved character, Don Draper, attended.

Who Did Jon Hamm Date in the Past?

A few months after the final episode of Mad Men aired in May 2015, Jon announced that he had broken up with his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt.

“With great sadness, we have decided to separate after 18 years of love and shared history,” the pair told People in a joint statement in September 2015. “We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”

When Did Jon Hamm Start Dating Anna Osceola?

Jon and Anna were photographed hanging out at a coffee shop in 2017. Their romance was confirmed in June 2020 after being spotted on walks, grabbing food, playing tennis and going on vacations together.

In March 2022, the pair stepped out together on the red carpet at an Oscars viewing party hosted by Mercedes-Benz. Five months later, Jon and Anna acted alongside each other in the film Confess, Fletch.

Multiple outlets confirmed that the Bridesmaids star and the Greek alum were engaged in February 2023. The lovebirds tied the knot on June 24, 2023, at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California. The venue was fittingly the same location where the Mad Men finale was filmed. News of their wedding came just days after the Emmy winner shared rare insight into his love life.

“I think when you’re figuring out relationships, there’s a reason that that’s a genre unto itself in television and film,” he told People ahead of the nuptials. “It’s a bumpy road toward relationships, but we do get better at it, I suppose. I mean, I feel like I’ve figured out some things over the course of my half a century on the planet. So, I’m in a pretty good place now. Hopefully, I’m learning.”