Fuller House actor John Stamos celebrated his son Billy’s 4th birthday during a rare family outing to Discovery Cube’s Bubblefest event in Santa Ana, California, on Saturday, April 2. The Hollywood heartthrob posed for adorable snaps with his wife, Caitlin McHugh and their only child, Billy.

The family enjoyed interactive bubble activities throughout the day before watching The Mega Bubblefest Laser Show. John even pulled out a video camera during the show to capture the memories on film. Though Billy’s birthday isn’t until Sunday, April 10, the proud parents were happy to get a head start celebrating their little one.

John held Billy’s hand as they walked around the venue to try out all of the fun activities. He wore a maroon-colored suit and white sneakers for the family outing. His tot looked stylish just like his dad in a green button-down shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Caitlin wore a plaid blouse with khaki pants and was all smiles as she enjoyed spending time with her son and her husband.

The pair were elated to become parents in 2018, just a few months after they walked down the aisle. After playing a dad on television for so many years, the Grandfathered star is now living his ultimate dream. In an April 2021 interview with People, John said fatherhood is “better than I imagined” and that he is “so grateful for his family.”

One thing that Billy already has in common with his famous dad is that he also has a great sense of humor.

“Billy loves to laugh, and I love to hear him laugh,” the California native shared during a September 2021 interview on Good Morning America. “He’s funnier than me already. He likes to do bits. … I love that he likes to laugh and that he likes to make other people laugh and wants other people happy.”

John has also been very open about becoming a dad for the first time at the age of 54, encouraging others to never give up on their dream of starting a family.

“If men in their mid-50s are afraid of taking it on, I hope I’m setting an example,” he said. “It’s a little harder because he runs faster than I do, but other than that, it’s the greatest thing in my life. I’m so happy I did it.”

