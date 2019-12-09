On the 39th anniversary of his father John Lennon‘s death, Sean Lennon took to Instagram to share a touching tribute in memory of his iconic dad. The 44-year-old posted a super sweet family throwback of himself with the late Beatles star and his mom, Yoko Ono.

In the photo — which John’s mini-me left uncaptioned — Sean looked happier than ever as he posed alongside his mom and dad. In true ’70s fashion, the adorable youngster can be seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, while his mom donned a multi-patterned ensemble. John, on the other hand, was sporting a funky, plaid shirt and denim bottoms.

Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Although Sean didn’t caption the family photo, fans of the “Here Comes the Sun” crooner — who died at age 40 after he was shot outside his and Ono’s New York City apartment in 1980 — were extremely touched by the subtle tribute. Hundreds of Sean’s Instagram followers even left encouraging messages of strength on the heartbreaking day.

“Sean, your father shared a message of peace to all the world through his music. His message is still alive,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “John is one of the best musicians ever lived, we all miss him.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Beautiful picture! We miss John so much … And I can’t imagine your feelings, but John lives in our hearts through his music. Stay strong, Sean.”

Although it’s been nearly four decades since Sean — who was born just six years after John and Ono tied the knot in 1969 — last saw his dad, he’s carried on his legacy by following in his famous footsteps. Like his legendary father, Sean is a British-American musician, songwriter and producer. He also plays a plethora of instruments.

G Paul Burnett/AP/Shutterstock

Ahead of the anniversary of John’s death this year, sources close to the late performer opened up about his journey to international superstardom. Biographer Julius Fast chatted with Closer Weekly about the rise of the Beatles and how John and Paul McCartney founded one of the most beloved music groups in all of history.

“The two boys hit it off very quickly. There was something both of them had that just locked together,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer in a recent interview. “Perhaps it was a crazy kind of attitude towards life, a contemptuous mockery that later became the trademark of the four Beatles, or perhaps it was just a teenage friendship that stuck.”

We will forever miss you, John!