If ever there was a moment for someone to wish to be the proverbial fly on the wall, it would no doubt have been at about 10 p.m. in Los Angeles on August 27, 1965 — when, in the midst of their North America tour, The Beatles paid a visit on Elvis Presley.

Elvis, of course, had been one of the principal rock ‘n’ rollers to have inspired The Beatles in the first place so, for them, it was quite the honor. It’s unknown what the King felt in regards to the Fab Four, although rumors were that he admired their talent. At the same time, there was no doubt that their impact on music had truly shaken things up for him, and what had been considered hip had somehow become a little less so in comparison. Things weren’t helped by the fact that Elvis’ career had fallen into a rut of sorts as epitomized by a string of less-than-impressive films with just as lackluster soundtracks — though things would decidedly turn around in 1968 when Elvis, never looking or sounding better, launched his much-heralded comeback tour).

In the book Elvis by the Presleys, Priscilla Presley writes, “Some stars want to meet other stars. Some stars have to hang out out with other stars. Not Elvis. I can’t remember him once telling the Colonel [as in Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker] to arrange a meeting with anyone famous. He saw Hollywood as the home of phonies. He certainly felt out of place, which is why the minute the movie [he was filming] wrapped, he was gone. One memorable evening, the Colonel arranged for Elvis to meet four famous people. But I believe it was The Beatles who were eager to meet Elvis, not the other way around.”

