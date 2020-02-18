Have you ever seen anything more adorable than this?! Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines‘ son Crew made us all say, aww when the mom of five shared a cute video of her baby waving to his dad on her Instagram Stories.

While standing outside a baseball field, Crew, 19 months, held onto the fence and said, “Hi, Bubba,” while looking at Chip, who was playing with some of his friends.

Instagram

Since Joanna, 41, welcomed Crew in 2018, he’s practically been attached to her hip. “He’s my little sidekick,” the Fixer Upper star previously gushed to People. “He comes to work with me every day and goes to all my meetings. I always tell Chip, ‘This boy is going to be able to run the company by age 5!’

Chip, 45, and Joanna are also proud parents to their older children — Drake, 15, Ella, 14, Duke, 11, and Emmie, 10. A typical day in the Gaines’ household is not that much different than any other family.

“They always eat meals together at the table and their family nights include games like cards and checkers, then bedtime stories and prayers,” an insider previously shared to Closer Weekly in April 2019. “In the evening, the kids kick back by reading each other stories. Everyone says they have the perfect life.”

However, if the kids get out of line, Joanna isn’t afraid to lay down the law. “In this house, mom’s rules include no cell phones or TV, homework first then play and no computers after 6 p.m.,” the source added. “It’s about quality time together, but also giving each other space — and three bathrooms don’t hurt either.”

Since Chip and Joanna live in the spotlight, it’s easy to think their life isn’t so normal. However, Chip will be the first to say he never puts fame or his career before any of his loved ones.

“For the record: If there’s ever a need with my family, I’ll shut this circus down so fast it will make your head spin,” the dad of five once said. “But Jo and I believe that with God, anything is possible, including having an amazing family and a career you love.”