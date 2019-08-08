Talk about superwoman! Joanna Gaines is quite busy these days as an entrepreneur and a mom, but don’t look for her to separate her work and her family life anytime soon, as she isn’t about that.

The 41-year-old recently wrote a personal essay for the Fall 2019 issue of her and husband Chip’s magazine, Magnolia Journal. “There are a handful of questions I get asked on a consistent basis. Most center on our work. Some our marriage and our family. And equally common is the question of how we manage to balance it all at the same time,” the TV personality wrote in the story titled “Wholly Unbalanced.” The Fixer Upper alum goes on and explains that she doesn’t separate anything in her life, as things didn’t go well when she attempted to mesh everything together.

“My world felt fragile,” Joanna explained. “I started to see how little grace would exist for me if I continued to live my life in between those neatly packaged squares.” Because of this, the designer made a decision. “I decided that balance is way too meticulous a science to get just right in my daily life, and that it wasn’t something I was very interested in for myself,” she said. “In its place, I sought wholeness for my family and for my work.”

Joanna and her man, 44, share five kids — Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, Emmie Kay, 9 and baby Crew, 1. They also run a lifestyle empire. On top of that, the hardworking pair is getting ready to launch a TV network, which will of course add a lot more responsibilities on their shoulders. However, while they have a ton to do, it helps that the pair find themselves bringing their kids to work with them.

“In our current season of life, which has both Chip and me putting in a lot of hours at the office, wholeness looks like having our kids right there with us,” Joanna said. “In and around where we work, I’ve carved out intentional spaces for them to spend their afternoons after school.”

She continued, “I’ve found that something miraculous happens when I make space for both: Each is made better by the other. My work is undoubtedly more inspired when my kids can be a part of it, and I’m a better mom when my passion for creativity plays a role in how I parent.” Even though work is very important to Joanna and Chip, family will always take priority.

“It’s about quality time together, but also giving each other space — and three bathrooms don’t hurt either,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They always eat meals together at the table and their family nights include games like cards and checkers, then bedtime stories and prayers. In this house, mom’s rules include no cell phones or TV, homework first then play and no computers after 6 p.m. In the evening, the kids kick back by reading each other stories. Everyone says they have the perfect life.” How sweet!