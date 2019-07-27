Joanna and Chip had no idea what the future held when they answered a call from HGTV about hosting their own home improvement show in advance of Fixer Upper’s 2013 debut. “For this to have gotten as big as it has, has really been something else,” admits Chip.

Their TV series was only the beginning. Today, Magnolia Market in Waco draws about 30,000 visitors a week. The couple also publish a magazine, have written four books and create products for Target and Anthropologie. Jennifer Lopez even consulted with them on her new Malibu home.

Yet fame and wealth haven’t changed Chip and Joanna’s core values or the way they are raising their children — Drake, 14; Ella, 12; Duke, 10; Emmie, 9; and Crew, 1. “Joanna’s biggest nightmare would be if their brood turned into brats. They refuse to spoil them,” explains a friend. At home, the kids have chores and limits imposed on their screen time. “We want to give them a chance to just be normal kids,” says Joanna, who won’t allow a TV in the house. “She thinks it’s more important for the kids to be doing arts and crafts and using their imagination,” explains the friend.