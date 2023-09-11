Late icon Jimmy Buffett was more than just a musician. The “Margaritaville” singer built a massive business empire after finding fame in the ‘70s. Scroll below for more details on his net worth and many business ventures prior to his death.

What Was Jimmy Buffett’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Buffett was widely known for his tropical rock music that spanned hits like “Trip Around the Sun,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Volcano” and more. He amassed millions of fans across the world with his unique sound, contributing to his estimated $1 billion net worth at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Buffett’s team announced his death at age 76 in a statement on his official website on September 1, 2023. The Grammy nominee battled Merkel cell carcinoma for four years before his passing.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

What Were Jimmy Buffett’s Businesses?

Buffett expanded his brand by venturing into the restaurant business. He launched his first Margaritaville Cafe in Key West, Florida, in 1985. The Margaritaville restaurant franchise has expanded over the years across America and the Caribbean.

In 2002, the hospitality mogul opened the first of his Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants with franchising courtesy of Outback Steakhouse. In addition to his many restaurant locations, Buffett opened a chain of Margaritaville hotels and an accompanying line of merchandise, featuring his signature tropical prints.

The musician also pioneered his own Margaritaville cruise line, multiple casinos, video games and a beer partnership with Anheuser-Busch. In 2017, Buffett announced that his company was building a 55 and up retirement community in Daytona Beach, Florida. Several other retirement communities were built in other parts of Florida, South Carolina and Texas.

“Who knew people wanted to live in Margaritaville?” Buffett asked during a March 2022 interview with The New Yorker. “I thought for a while it was a myth.”

Buffett made managing his booming music career and his life as a business aficionado look seamless.

“I’d like to make a career out of being uncategorizable,” the recording artist once told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I want people to say, ‘He did this, and he did that, but what did he really do?’ That sort of fits me.”