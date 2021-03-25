To audiences and viewers all across the world, Jessica Walter is remembered for her roles in Arrested Development, Archer, Play Misty for Me and Trapper John, M.D., but to her daughter, Jessica was a “beloved” mom. The late star’s only child, Brooke Bowman, paid tribute to her mother, who died at age 80 on March 24.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom, Jessica,” Brooke said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on-screen and off.”

Looking back on her mother’s incredible run in showbiz, which first began with her debut in 1951’s Love of Life, Brooke said her mom’s “legacy will live on through her body of work.” Jessica “will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre,” the proud daughter added.

According to the outlet, the Emmy-winning actress died in her sleep at her home in New York City. In addition to Brooke, 20th Television, the production company for Arrested Development, released a statement following the sitcom matriarch’s death.

“Jessica Walter’s spectacular turn as the devilish Lucille Bluth is one of the great comedic performances of television history, and we loved working with her as much as audiences loved her,” the statement read, TV Line reported. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, particularly her daughter, and our former colleague, Brooke. We know that heaven just got a whole lot funnier with Jessica now in residence.”

Jessica starred on Arrested Development for nearly two decades from 2003 to 2019, but she became a mom many years earlier. In 1972, she experienced motherhood when she gave birth to Brooke with her then-husband, Ross Bowman. The former couple was married from 1966 to 1978.

Aside from Ross, Jessica was also married to her second husband, Ron Leibman. The Harley Quinn actress and the Kaz actor exchanged vows in 1983 and were married up until Ron’s death in December 2019. Despite their decades-long union, the two never had any children together.

Fortunately, Jessica was happier than ever as the mom of Brooke, and throughout the years, the two shared many wonderful memories.

