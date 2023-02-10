The cast, crew and viewers of Christina in the Country honored the life of Christina Hall’s client Dr. Jessica Waldron in a sentimental episode that aired on February 9, 2023. Scroll to learn more about what happened to Jessica and how the show paid tribute to her.

What Happened to Dr. Jessica Waldron on ‘Christina in the Country’?

Viewers were introduced to Christina’s best friend of 25 years, Cassie Schienle, at the start of the episode. She told the story of her sister-in-law, Jessica, who was battling ALS, which is “a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control,” per Mayo Clinic.

Jessica became ​wheelchair-bound and was having difficulties accessing the kitchen and bathroom in her Tennessee home. Christina first met Jessica in March 2020 at Cassie and her now-husband James’ engagement party. The realtor and the health professional also connected again at the couple’s wedding in March 2021.

“Shortly after the wedding, Jessica developed’Drop Foot’ and could not figure out the cause,” Christina shared in a February 2023 Instagram post after the episode aired. “Over the next year, Jessica’s ailment developed into full-blown ALS. By mid-2022, she lost mobility of her legs, had to use a wheelchair and began to lose feeling in her hands, hindering her ability to grasp anything. Watching this disease rapidly progress and take over Jessica’s body was the scariest thing I’ve ever witnessed.”

Courtesy of Jessica Waldron/Instagram

Christina and her team got to work to renovate the clinical psychologist’s home which she shared with her husband, Damon Waldron, and their two kids, Reese and Gray.

Jessica died on November 3, 2022, at the age of 39 while the episode was still in production. In an emotional scene, Christina and Cassie broke down in tears as they discussed why it was important to finish the remodel. “The house is going to be a foundation for them to really come together and that’s just No. 1,” Cassie confided to her friend about the importance of the home for Jessica’s family.

The home design expert, her husband, Josh Hall and her team continued the renovation with the aim of getting Damon and the kids moved in as quickly as possible. The final reveal was incredibly emotional. “I can just feel her presence here,” Christina said while showing the family the finished result.

The Flip or Fop alum was deeply affected by Jessica’s story and will never forget their days on set together.

“Jessica had such a light about her, such a strong personality and I loved talking to her,” Christina told People in February 2023. “It is a huge loss for everyone who was blessed to have crossed her path. She was smart, funny, successful and she was a wonderful wife and mother. Although she never got to see her home remodel complete, it was her vision for her family and something I am proud to have done for them.”

Christina, who shares kids Taylor and Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead, was glad to honor her late friend’s memory.

“Her memory will live on and her kids will be able to look back and see that mom was a fighter and despite what she was dealing with, she always put on a brave face,” she said.