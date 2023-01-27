HGTV host Christina Hall’s life has changed so much since she made her debut on the network in 2013. Since then, the Flip or Flop alum has expanded her family, changed her last name and landed other spinoff shows. Viewers may be surprised to learn some interesting facts about her.

Christina and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa embarked on their Flip or Flop journey in 2011 when they sent in an audition tape to HGTV. They began filming their home renovation series in 2012 and the first season premiered one year later. As a dynamic house-flipping duo, the ​pair were a hit with viewers, leading to a long relationship with the network.

The real estate investors welcomed their daughter, Taylor, in September 2010. After finding fame with their show, Christina and Tarek decided to expand their family once more. Their son, Brayden, was born in August 2015. One year later, they announced their split. Their divorce was finalized in January 2018. After their divorce, Christina kept Tarek’s last name.

Both Tarek and Christina moved on with other partners after their divorce. She married her second husband, Ant Anstead, in December 2018. She changed her name to Christina Anstead after their nuptials. The California native and the English TV personality welcomed one child together, son Hudson, in September 2019. One year after their son’s birth, Christina and Ant announced their separation.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram in September 2020. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

After their divorce was finalized in June 2021, Christina began going by her maiden name, Haack. At the time, she was dating Josh Hall, a real estate agent. The couple announced their engagement on social media in September 2021. Christina and Josh secretly got married in April 2022, with the Brother vs. Brother judge changing her last name to Hall.

The lovebirds have not held back from putting their love on display on social media since their private nuptials. They moved into a new California home together in June 2022.

“Celebrating and settling in. Absolutely obsessed with our new home,” Christina captioned a video of the property on Instagram. “Finally, all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off-market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest. This home has the best vibes ever, time to make it our own.”

Keep scrolling to learn five surprising facts about Christina.