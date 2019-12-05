All about her child. Jessica Biel may currently be under the spotlight, but one thing is for sure: she is a mother first, and she proved that again by spending time with her young son, Silas.

The 37-year-old was spotted with her only child, 4, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 4. The actress shares Silas with her longtime husband, Justin Timberlake. The pair tied the knot in 2012. The famous power couple have made their boy their priority, and are doing all they can to give him a good childhood. Just recently, the couple took some time to take their little one skiing — and it was quite the experience.

“We tried, I think, too early,” the 7th Heaven alum explained to Seth Meyers during an appearance on his late night show. After the TV host tried to claim many youngsters enjoy skiing, Jessica made it a point that her child does not.

Instagram

“Not my kid. He was just like, ‘What, what, what is this?’ And then you put the skis on and he was like, ‘Really? Seriously? I can’t even move in this giant … I’m covered in down,’” The Sinner star continued. “He was not excited about it.” Jessica has been quite open about her baby boy in the past, even revealing that she would not like to see him be a musician like his father.

“I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor,” Jessica admitting during an interview with news.com.au. “There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin. But there’s one thing I don’t want for him. I really don’t want him to be a musician.”

“I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game. He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio,” she continued. “And this is from someone who makes great music — he tours and makes it look very easy. But he’s been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.”

