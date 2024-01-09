Jessica Alba had a blast celebrating her adorable son Hayes’ 6th birthday party at Disneyland! The L.A.’s Finest alum shared several sweet family photos on Instagram to mark the occasion on Monday, January 8.

“Celebrating Hayesie’s birthday with the homies @disneyland! #Disneyland #ThisIs6,” Jessica, 42, captioned a carousel of photos on her page.

In the pictures, the proud mom posed with Hayes, as well as her two daughters, Honor and Haven, whom she shares with her husband, Cash Warren. She opted for a casual look, sporting a baseball cap, a black hoodie and pants set and a jean jacket.

They spent the day riding on some of the California theme park’s most popular attractions, munching on yummy food and, of course, snapping an iconic photo outside of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Honor, 15, has truly grown up to be the spitting image of her mom. The family’s Disneyland outing came just before Jessica revealed that she and her daughters go to therapy to help improve their relationships.

“Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff,” she explained in an interview with Real Simple published on Tuesday, January 9. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want to live like this. This is not fun. I didn’t want us to have a wedge between us.’ As her mother, when I say something, she’s going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her. I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn’t.”

Courtesy of Jessica Alba/Instagram

The Fantastic Four actress continued, “What I said to Honor was, ‘I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.’”

Courtesy of Jessica Alba/Instagram

Going to therapy has had a positive impact on Jessica’s communication style with her eldest child.

“It gave her a little bit of perspective too — that I’m not the bad guy; I’m just being a parent,” she continued. “She’ll come out the other side of it, and I’ll still be here. I just wanted to get to that point, and it worked. And the therapist allowed me to see that it’s natural for kids to disagree with their parents, and as a parent it’s not always about being right or rational in that moment. I’m not gonna front, it’s a process and I’m not perfect.”