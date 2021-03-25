Jenny McCarthy‘s résumé is filled with her work as an actress, producer, writer, TV personality and model. Thanks to her impressive list of performances, including her starring role as a judge on The Masked Singer, Jenny has generated a multi-million-dollar net worth.

In fact, the Chicago native’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The website reports Jenny’s fortune is combined with that of her husband, Donnie Wahlberg. The activist and the New Kids on the Block singer — who is now an actor with roles in Blue Bloods, Wahlburgers and The Sixth Sense — have been married since August 2014.

John Barrett/Photolink/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Jenny’s journey to fame and superstardom began when she was just 21 years old. In 1993, she was offered a reported $20,000 to pose nude for Playboy — a job she accepted. Her modeling career took off, especially after she was named the publication’s “Playmate of the Year” in 1994, which reportedly earned her a $100,000 salary. After getting her first taste of success, Jenny moved to Los Angeles where she started her career as a TV host and actress.

In 1995, Jenny landed a gig with the MTV network as the host of their new dating show, Singled Out. Later that year, she made an appearance at WrestleMania. As far as acting went, she had already landed roles in Silk Stalkings, Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead and Mr. Show with Bob and David, per IMDb.

Throughout the late ’90s, the blonde bombshell was quite the busy lady as she was juggling multiple jobs, including modeling for Playboy, acting in Baywatch and working as a host. Most impressively, she was offered her very own show called Jenny. The series, which told the story of “an unsophisticated girl from Utica, N.Y., who inherits a Hollywood ‘bachelor pad’ from her late father,” ran for one season from 1997 to 1998.

After receiving a role in 1998’s BASEketball and appearing on an episode of Home Improvement in 1999, Jenny focused on her work as an actress during the 2000s. She portrayed characters in films and shows such as Scream 3 in 2000, Going to California in 2001, The Perfect You in 2002, Charmed in 2003 and Hope & Faith in 2004. The actress made her debut as a producer with 2005’s Dirty Love.

Later in the decade, however, Jenny turned her focus to hosting. In 2010, she was named a correspondent for ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Jenny joined fellow host Ryan Seacrest for the TV special every New Year’s Eve for 10 years until 2020.

In addition to her annual NYE appearance, Jenny became a host on CBS’ Emmy-winning program The View in 2013. Prior to landing a full-time gig on season 17 of the series, she had been featured on The View a plethora of times as a guest host. However, she left after just one year in 2014.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Since then, Jenny has continued her work in the entertainment industry as a TV star and actress. Her latest acting credits are in 2017’s Return of the Mac, 2014’s International Ghost Investigators and Two and a Half Men from 2007 to 2011. She’s also been a recent guest host on countless shows, including Live With Kelly and Ryan, The Talk, Celebrity Show-Off and Today. Most of her time, though, is taken up by her job as a judge on The Masked Singer. Jenny was named a panelist on the reality singing competition series in 2019.

It doesn’t seem like Jenny’s journey could be any more impressive, but she’s also authored a number of books throughout the years. Her first, titled Jen-X: Jenny McCarthy’s Open Book, was released in 1997. She’s also penned Healing and Preventing Autism, Bad Habits: Confessions of a Recovering Catholic and Belly Laughs.

No wonder Jenny has a lot of money in her bank account!