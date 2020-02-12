It’s Jenny McCarthy‘s world and Donnie Wahlberg couldn’t be happier to live in it! The beloved Blue Bloods actor put all the spotlight on his wife as he recently opened up about her successful Hollywood career — specifically her gig as a judge on The Masked Singer. While chatting exclusively with Closer Weekly, Donnie gushed about how “proud” he is of his superstar spouse.

“You know, the show is such an unknown and so many people were skeptical about it … I had a great feeling about it when she described it to me and when we watched the original version,” the 50-year-old hunk, who recently teamed up with Frank’s RedHot to celebrate their 100th anniversary ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl, recalled.

“I’m just proud of her and happy that it’s such a success,” Donnie sweetly continued, noting it means so much to him that his 47-year-old wife — who has been a judge on the hit Fox show since it first premiered in January 2019 — is doing so incredibly well.

“You know what, Jenny’s such a hard worker and a lot of people don’t know how hard she works and how much effort she puts into whatever she does,” the New Kids on the Block singer gushed. “For me, to see her be on a successful show, it’s very rewarding as her partner and as her husband to see her succeeding and doing well.”

Donnie also dished whether or not he sees a future for himself on the show. “Would I do it?” the Sixth Sense actor asked himself aloud. “I don’t think I’d perform, but I’d certainly be open to being on it somehow.”

“She’s been asking me since she took the job to come on the show,” he continued, noting he actually “said no the first time” Jenny brought it up. “I think they had offered me to be a guest host the first season and that’s when she started getting suspicious that I might’ve been in one of the masks. Because I told her I would’ve rather been a performer than a judge, and she was like, ‘Oh, really?’ And then a couple of weeks later, she couldn’t find me when someone was performing and she started getting suspicious.”

Although living and working together can sound a bit much for some, we have no doubt Donnie and his blonde bombshell — who tied the knot 2014 and are the proud parents of Jenny’s son, 17-year-old Asher, and Donnie’s kids, Xavier, 26, and Elijah, 18, from previous relationships — would master it effortlessly.

While previously chatting with Closer, the Wahlburgers star revealed how he and Jenny keep the spark alive after five years of marriage.

“It’s important in any relationship, and certainly our relationship, that you pay attention to little things and always make the effort,” the beloved performer shared at the time. “You know, if we walk into a place together, I grab her hand — we’re just not gonna walk in and not hold hands. If we’re going to say goodbye, we’re going to say, ‘I love you.'”

