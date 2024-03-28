Jenny McCarthy loves having a full house! The Masked Singer judge revealed that if she had it her way, her son, Evan, would never leave the nest.

“I keep telling Evan, ‘I want you to live with me forever! I love having you here,'” Jenny, 51, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, March 27.

Evan, 21, recently moved back home with his mom and his stepfather, Donnie Wahlberg, after completing college. While Jenny hopes that he lives under her roof for years to come, Evan seems to have other plans.

“He keeps telling me, ‘I’ll give you two years,'” the Formless Beauty founder told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Thanks, buddy.'”

Jenny previously revealed that Evan got a job as a production assistant on The Masked Singer.

“Having Evan has been a game changer for him and now for me because I get to see him be so proud and what it looks like to exude that confidence from doing a good job,” she told Access Hollywood in October 2023.

Evan’s responsibilities on the program ranged from hyping up the audience to helping out backstage. The doting mom was so proud to have him on the set of the series.

“He’s such a people person, they all fell in love with him. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my God, he’s the sweetest.’ And he wants to be there,” Jenny said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in September 2023. “They gave him a walkie-talkie with an ear thing and he’s like, ‘I look so professional.’ He’s like, ‘I’m protecting you on set, mom. If anything happens, I got you.'”

Courtesy of Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

In addition to Evan, whom she shares with ex-husband John Asher, Jenny is a stepmom to Donnie’s two older sons, Xavier and Elijah, from his marriage to Kimberly Fey.

Donnie, 54, is so appreciative of how Jenny embraced his children like they are her own.

“Besides being the best wife that I could have ever imagined having, she’s also the best stepmom and mother,” the Blue Bloods actor gushed to Us Weekly in November 2019. “She’s a great partner and to simplify it, having someone to build traditions with my children and it being Jenny is probably the thing I’m most grateful for.”

“Now our kids are seeing through both rusty and single parents and the struggles we had early on and past relationships now to see us building this traditions and building this family together,” he continued. “Now our kids can see what that looks like and pass it onto their kids. So it’s something to truly be grateful.”