Take a Tour of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy’s Home: Photos of Their Illinois Mansion

A beautiful residence! Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy turned their St. Charles, Illinois, house into a home with so many incredible personal touches. Photos inside the couple’s gorgeous abode are a definite must-see.

The Blue Bloods actor and The Masked Singer judge got married in 2014 and decided to plant their roots near Jenny’s hometown of Evergreen Park, Illinois. The five-bedroom home embodied everything Donnie and Jenny were looking for during their house hunt.

“It’s the first house we looked at together,” the New Kids ​On The Block member told People in October 2019 of the pad. “When we came in the door, I saw Jenny’s face and I said, ‘I have to get this house. I just have to; this is the house.'”

The gorgeous oasis has undergone several renovations over the years, including when Jenny surprised Donnie with a bedroom makeover in January 2023. The former cohost of The View shared a video of the epic transformation on Instagram. She even got the stamp of approval from Donnie’s bandmate Jonathan Knight, who currently hosts Farmhouse Fixer on HGTV.

“BEAUTIFULLY EXECUTED!!!” the home renovation expert commented on the post. “I love a dark room. So many people are afraid to commit to dark colors.”

Jenny replied, “Thanks so much, Jon!!” with several red heart emojis.

The bedroom was initially painted a light gray color. Jenny decided to paint the walls black and give the decor a total refresh. Fans loved the zebra print chairs, wall decals and vintage photos that were chosen to spruce up the space. Donnie was so happy with all of the changes made to the room, gushing in a comment that his wife did a “great job.”

While Donnie and Jenny both travel a lot for work, there’s truly no better feeling than spending time at home with their blended family. The performer is a dad to kids Xavier and Elijah from his marriage to his first wife, Kimberly Fey. Jenny is a mom to one son, Evan, from her first marriage to John Asher.

“When we first met, we talked about how we both longed to have a small-town life with our kids,” Donnie said. “We made it a goal for ourselves and said it out loud because we wanted to make happen. And here we are, together with our kids and we’re grateful for every bit of it.”

Scroll below to see photos inside Donnie and Jenny’s home.