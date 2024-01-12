Your account
Jason Momoa Attends Red Carpet With Kids After Divorce [Photos]

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jan 12, 2024 11:38 am·
Jason Momoa brought along his two biggest supporters to a recent Los Angeles red carpet — his kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. The Aquaman star was all smiles at a screening of Common Ground at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Thursday, January 11.

The outing came just days after Jason, 44, settled his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he welcomed the kids. The former couple agreed to share joint custody of Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Scroll below to see photos from Jason’s recent appearance with his kids.

