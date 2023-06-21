HGTV star Jasmine Roth’s daughter is still very young, but she has already demonstrated an interest in the design field! The Help! I Wrecked My House host and her husband, Brett Roth, could not be prouder of their only child, Hazel Lynn Roth. Scroll below to learn more about their adorable family.

When Did Jasmine Roth Give Birth to Daughter Hazel?

Jasmine gave birth to her first child on April 21, 2020. The designer announced the exciting news in a Facebook post. She also shared the first photos of her newborn in the hospital.

“Baby and parents (OMG THAT’S US!) are doing great,” the doting mom wrote. “Can’t wait to share lots of details about the birth, her name and our hospital stay (it’s been awesome #thankyouhealthcareworkers), but for now, we’re just enjoying spending time with this perfect little baby. We’re SO IN LOVE!!”

Courtesy of Jasmine Roth/Instagram

She later shared more details about Hazel’s birth in a blog post on her official website.

“They say birthing a child changes everything, and I agree,” Jasmine penned. “My friends ask me how it was, and I can’t even begin to describe it. THERE AREN’T WORDS.”

What Else Has Jasmine Said About Motherhood?

Hazel is truly her mom’s mini-me! The youngster was very involved in the renovation of the Roth family cabin, which was featured on an episode of Help! I Wrecked My House.

“She’s interested. She wants to know what’s happening. She wants to know paint colors. She’s all about it,” Jasmine told Today of her daughter’s involvement in the project in August 2022. “My family is definitely my hardest client to design for.”

The blonde-haired cutie turned 1 in April 2021, celebrating her huge milestone with her parents at home. Jasmine posted another touching tribute on her blog dedicated to Hazel.

“When I’m away from you, it feels like a piece of me is missing and when I’m with you it feels like my heart is living outside of my body,” the Rock the Block winner wrote. “You’re perfect. You’re our universe. And you will always be my little girl. Happy birthday, little one.”

The birthday celebrations have only gotten more extravagant for little Hazel, who was surprised with a trip to Disneyland for her 3rd birthday in April 2023. Jasmine shared photos from the event and a sweet anecdote about wearing matching outfits with her daughter.

“She declined every dress I bought her and insisted on matching me,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from Hazel’s party. “Yes, to this forever and ever!”