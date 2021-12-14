When it comes to building dream homes, HGTV star Jasmine Roth is a total expert. The Help! I Wrecked My House host made sure to incorporate all of her incredible design techniques into her own Huntington Beach home. She shares the gorgeous abode with her husband, Brett Roth, and their daughter, Hazel. Jasmine has nicknamed the family’s beautiful house The Roth Homestead.

Jasmine and Brett met when they were both students at Northeastern University in Boston. At the time, the pair were both studying entrepreneurship. They lived as roommates first, before Jasmine’s grandmother pointed out the obvious connection between them.

“My grandma told me later that she leaned over to my mom and said, ‘He’s the one,'” the blonde beauty told Country Living in August 2018. “So, my grandma’s claim to fame is that she called it before we even knew.”

The couple were married in Park City, Utah, in 2013. Jasmine was working as a consultant when they started building their first house to live in together. She realized her love for home improvement and decided to make a big career move. The House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation author founded her own development company called Built Custom Homes. She later won HGTV’s Rock the Block competition and hosted two seasons of Hidden Potential.

In August 2020, Jasmine and Brett moved into their newly built Huntington Beach home, just blocks away from the one they lived in as newlyweds. In the process of selling their Cape Cod-inspired home and moving into their new one, they welcomed Hazel on April 21, 2020. Jasmine’s mission was to make The Roth Homestead fun and cozy for her daughter to grow up in.

The living room is the perfect combination of playful and sophisticated. Velvet sofas and porcelain floor tiles look stunning in the space that also has a wall painted to look like a word search puzzle. Hazel practices her ABCs on the wall and has her own play corner full of toys. The proud parents built their own game room complete with shuffleboard and a bar for when they want to spend alone time.

Along with entertaining guests inside the house, Jasmine designed a gorgeous outdoor entertainment space. Guests can sit on the comfy cream-colored outdoor sofa and watch one of three televisions that sit inside of the outdoor cabinets. There is no shortage of fun things to do in this California pad!

Scroll to take a tour of Jasmine and Brett’s gorgeous Huntington Beach home.