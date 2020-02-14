A new chapter. Jane Fonda is looking incredible these days, but she is now saying that she is closing the book on getting more plastic surgery.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” the 82-year-old told Elle Canada during an interview. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me. … I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me. I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out!”

“This is a fake tooth. It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it,” the iconic star admitted to the outlet. Jane was on stage for the 92nd Academy Awards, as she had the special honor of presenting the Oscar for Best Picture, which went to South Korean thriller Parasite — and she of course looked amazing in a beautiful red dress and a hip short haircut.

This isn’t the first time that the Oscar-winner has opened up about going under the knife — this after keep it hush for years. “I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery,” the New York native confessed in an HBO documentary about her life, Jane Fonda in Five Acts. “I’m not going to lie about that.”

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK. I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces,” she continued. “I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face. I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.”

We have been seeing plenty of Jane lately, thanks to her extremely popular Netflix show Grace and Frankie, which will soon be airing its seventh and final season. “We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well!” Jane and her costar Lily Tomlin said in a statement.

“We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around,” the duo continued. “We’ve outlasted so many things — just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”