For a second there, we thought it was 2014 all over again! At the 2020 Oscars, Jane Fonda showed up in a recycled dress she first wore to the Cannes Film Festival six years ago. Although it was the same outfit, the Hollywood icon still rocked it like it was her first time wearing it!

The main difference is the way the 9 to 5 star wore her hair, going from luscious blonde locks to a silver pixie cut. On top of that, she accessorized her look differently, wearing a lovely pair of red earrings with a matching clutch and open toe shoes in 2014. At the 2020 Academy Awards, however, Jane sported silver hoop earrings and pointed gold shoes.

Shutterstock

Just last year in 2019, the 82-year-old actress promised her fans she wouldn’t buy any more clothes while protesting on Capitol Hill for climate change.

“You see this coat?” Jane said while pointing out her cute red jacket. “I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”

It seems Jane stayed true to her word, which makes sense given how serious she has been taking her fight against climate change. Jane was arrested in October 2019 for protesting — the first of numerous times in the past few months — and released a press release about the importance of the environment.

“Change is coming by design or by disaster,” the two-time Oscar winner said. “A Green New Deal that transitions off fossil fuels provides the design. They say it’s not realistic, that it’s Socialism. That’s what they said about Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, and we got Social Security and a middle class.”

Shutterstock

To try and spread more awareness, Jane moved to D.C. between shooting seasons of Grace and Frankie to keep protesting

“I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday,” she told The Washington Post. “It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.”

We definitely need more people like Jane Fonda in the world!