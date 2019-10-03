She is best known for her longtime role on the iconic HBO series The Sopranos, but Jamie-Lynn Sigler should also be known for being a wonderful mom — a role that has seen her encounter rewarding and challenging times.

The 38-year-old — who shares sons Beau, 6, and Jack, 1, with husband, Cutter Dykstra — knows that there are plenty of incredible things about being a mother, and she revealed the most rewarding part of it all. “I think it’s such an all-encompassing experience, and it’s funny because when you ask me a question like that, like what’s the most rewarding part? I want to only think of the positive, but I don’t get the positive without the negative, if that makes sense,” the actress exclusively told Closer Weekly while promoting Smash + Tess’ “Mini With Heart” romper benefitting the Alliance of Moms.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

“I think it constantly makes me check myself and it humbles me, and it frustrates me, and it exhausts me but because of all those things it also keeps me very present — and keeps things smaller and brighter and makes the good times better,” Jamie-Lynn continued. “I think at the end of the day it’s the ultimate privilege to have an influence on a young child in this world and watching them grow and see who they become is one of the coolest things I’ve ever gotten to experience.”

However, The Christmas Note costar also finds parenting comes with some obstacles. “The most challenging part of motherhood is just the fact that I do and say things that I said I would never do or never think about doing,” she explained. “I mean you have this plan for the type of mother that you’re going to be and the second your baby enters into this world, it all goes out the window. I was very unprepared for motherhood. I think my idea of it was very different than what it actually is but it’s given me more confident than I ever thought I can have, believe it or not, because even though I second guess myself and my decisions, every day I feel like I have a purpose because of my kids!”

Even though she is a mother-of-two, Jamie-Lynn has been open to receiving parenting advice … to a certain degree. “I think it’s to limit your circle of people you ask advice to, because I was the one that asked so many people so many things and then I would get really overwhelmed,” the Hollywood star explained. “But having the people, like a small group, that I trust but then also at the end of the day trusting that I knew what was best, that I knew my kids inside and out and I would know what was best in the end, has really served me through a lot of challenging times.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper