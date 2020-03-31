You don’t have to tell James Van Der Beek that homeschooling is hard. Since his kids are staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the dad of five has been doing his best to get them to study. But he ran into a little issue when one of his kids wrote an unusual letter to the tooth fairy.

“Dear Tooth Fairy, Can you please give me $1,000?” the note read. After reading that, James, 43, took a pic of the hilarious letter and shared it on Instagram. “This #homeschooling has officially gone sideways on us,” he jokingly captioned the post with the flushed face emoji.

“That’s a very expensive tooth!!” one fan commented with the laughing emoji. Another said, “Starting high like a real pro,” and a third wrote, “My daughter asked me last week if the tooth fairy is working or in quarantine, and then she got really happy when she got her money. How sweet they are.”

James shares his five kids — Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4 and Gwendolyn, 1 — with his beautiful wife, Kimberly Brook. On Thursday, March 26, he revealed what “phase” of quarantine he and his loved ones were in.

“Have officially entered the Wear-Christmas-Pajamas-And-Project-Movies-On-The-Dining-Room-Wall phase of the #Quarantine. the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote via Instagram next to a pic of him and his kids wearing matching onesies. “#StayHome and stream @pixaronward btw … either I’ve gone stir crazy or it’s my new favorite #Pixar movie. Or perhaps both. Either way, 👍👍 @prattprattpratt @tomholland2013.”

Then, on March 21, he shared a cute photo of his kids taking social distancing to the next level. In the snap, they hid behind a barrier of pillows and stuffed animals and James hilariously captioned that post, “#SocialDistancing bar set.”

It seems like the family of seven has everything under control. We can’t wait for the Dancing with the Stars alum to post even more photos after coronavirus blows over.

