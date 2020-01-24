Aww! Jack Osbourne showed support for dad Ozzy Osbourne in the sweetest way. The iconic rock ‘n’ roller’s son shared a supportive message on Instagram amid his famous father’s battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“Dad, Bear and myself around ’87. Just with all that been said this week, I figured I’d show some love to my father,” the 34-year-old, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, penned on Thursday, January 23. “He’s the strongest man I know and what he has been facing will only make him and stronger/better man.”

In the throwback photo, Ozzy, 71, Jack and his adorable stuffed bear can be seen sitting side-by-side on the floor. The Osbournes star, who was about 2 years old at the time, and his dad looked like twins as they gave the same sweet smirk at the camera.

Jack’s heartwarming message comes days after Ozzy revealed he was recently diagnosed with a “mild” form of Parkinson’s disease. The Black Sabbath frontman shared the heartbreaking news alongside wife Sharon Osbourne during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on the January 21 episode of Good Morning America.

“I’m no good with secrets,” the “Crazy Train” singer, who is now taking nerve pills and medication to treat his condition, reluctantly shared with the host. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

“It’s PRKN2,” Sharon, 67, added, noting there are “so many different types of Parkinson’s” and that this is “not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect certain nerves in your body.” The Talk cohost continued, “It’s like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day.”

While Ozzy’s news broke many of his fans’ hearts, it wasn’t much of a surprise considering the Grammy winner has suffered a slew of health issues throughout the last year or so. Following a November 2018 fall in home — that required three surgeries, left him with 15 more metal screws in his spine and much more — the Prince of Darkness battled pneumonia, had surgery for an infection in his hand and was hospitalized following complications from the flu. Poor guy!

“[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life,” he confessed on GMA. “When I had the fall it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell,” he explained. “I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, Well, you’ve done it now, really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

