Martin Lawrence Used to Be Hitched to Shamicka Gibbs! Meet the Comedian’s Ex-Wife

Martin Lawrence has been romantically involved with several beautiful women, but his longest relationship was with his second ex-wife, Shamicka Gibbs. Over the course of their 15-year romance, the two started a family together and shared many wonderful memories.

The comedian began dating the TV star following his divorce from his first spouse, Patricia Southall, in 1997. The couple wed two years earlier in 1995, and despite going their separate ways, they became the proud parents of his first child, Jasmine Lawrence, in 1996.

The same year he split with Patricia, Martin crossed paths with Shamicka, and it wasn’t long before they became a couple. After being together for less than three years, they expanded Martin’s family when Shamicka gave birth to Iyanna Lawrence in 2000. Their second and youngest daughter, Amara Lawrence, was born in 2002.

By this time, the Bad Boys For Life star and the businesswoman had yet to tie the knot, and they even held off for nearly another decade before exchanging vows in 2010. The ex-lovebirds wed in the backyard of Martin’s Beverly Hills home surrounded by 120 guests.

“They wanted an intimate celebration,” a source told People at the time, revealing his three daughters were the flower girls in their ceremony. “This wedding was all about family.”

Sadly, the Big Momma’s House actor and the brunette beauty ended their romance after nearly 15 years and two years of marriage in April 2012. Martin and Shamicka announced their “joint decision to part ways” in a statement through their rep.

“Out of love and respect for one another, we will continue to remain friends and raise our two beautiful daughters together,” said the statement to E! News. According to the outlet, Martin filed for divorce days later, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Since parting ways, Martin and Shamicka have kept true to their word, coparenting their girls as amicably as possible. Not only does Shamicka share an unbreakable relationship with Iyanna and Amara, but it appears she’s just as close with her stepdaughter, Jasmine.

On Instagram, Shamicka often posts photos with her children. In March 2021, the reality star shared an adorable pic with her kids from back in the day, writing, “[Throwback to] when my princesses were little bitty,” she gushed in the caption.

Shamicka also uploaded a touching snapshot with Jasmine, Iyanna and Amara while out to dinner in November 2020. “I have had a beautiful birthday. I’ve been spoiled and loved on all day. I am so blessed and grateful,” the Hollywood Exes alum penned.

To learn more about Martin’s ex-wife, keep scrolling!