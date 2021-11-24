Keanu Reeves starred in Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula in 1992 alongside Winona Ryder. The pair struck up a great friendship on set that continued as they were thrust into the spotlight. Fans have been questioning for years whether or not Keanu and Winona are actually married in real life. The John Wick actor finally set the record straight about the famous wedding scene from the iconic horror film that left everyone talking.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” Keanu shared in a November 2021 interview with Esquire. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

Keanu isn’t the only one who believes the wedding in the film was actually real. Winona echoed the sentiment that the pair are married in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

​​“We actually got married in Dracula,” the Stranger Things actress said. “No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

The duo never actually signed any official marriage documents. Keanu and Winona have been friends for more than 30 years. The pair first met in 1987 at the Independent Spirit Awards at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel when they presented an award together. They had several mutual friends and continued to hang out in a group. Francis chose Winona to star in Dracula and asked for her advice on who to cast as her love interest. She suggested Keanu for the part which ultimately led to the now-famous wedding scene.

“This is pretty authentic and I think very beautiful because we actually did the ceremony and had the priest do the ceremony,” Francis told The Guardian in 2018. “So in a sense, when we were all done, we realized that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony.”

Winona and Keanu admitted to having “healthy crushes” on each other in an August 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight. This isn’t the first famous costar that Keanu has had a crush on. He shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019 that he had a crush on Speed costar Sandra Bullock.

Dracula is just one of the films that Winona and Keanu have starred in together. In 2006, they shared the screen in A Scanner Darkly. They worked together again in 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee and 2018’s Destination Wedding. Despite all of the marriage talk, neither Keanu nor Winona have ever been legally married.

Winona has been dating fashion maven Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011. They’ve kept their relationship under wraps for over a decade. Keanu has been dating artist Alexandra Grant. The couple first met in 2009 at a dinner party before making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2019. Even though Keanu and Winona are in relationships with other people, their friendship will last a lifetime.

“I’ve been so lucky in my life that I’ve worked with so many great actors but there is something very, very special with Keanu,” the Golden Globe winner shared in a 2018 interview with iHollywoodTV. “I have so much love and respect for him and it really genuinely makes going to work and working an absolute pleasure.”