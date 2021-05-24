Is Meryl Streep gaining a very talented new son-in-law? Her 35-year-old daughter Grace Gummer has been dating music producer Mark Ronson since September 2020, and they appear to be taking things to the next level. The Mr. Robot actress is now sporting a large diamond ring on that finger!

The pair put on quite a PDA display while out in London on Saturday, May 22. The couple held hands during a stroll, stopping occasionally for loving hugs and kisses. Grace had a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand, which was visible in paparazzi photographs obtained by Page Six.

The couple has already taken the step of meeting each other’s families. During their outing in London, Mark and Grace met up for lunch with his mother, Ann Dexter-Jones. In March 2021, U.K.’s The Sun reported that Mark had met Grace’s Oscar-winning actress mother Meryl, and her sculptor dad, Don, in New York.

“He has been taken back to Grace’s family home to meet her parents — Meryl and her long-time husband, US sculptor Don Gummer,” a source told the publication. “They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”

If engaged, this would be the second marriage for both the “Uptown Funk” producer Mark and The Newsroom actress Grace. She secretly wed fellow actor Tay Strathairn, 40, on July 10, 2019, but they separated after only 42 days of marriage. Grace filed for divorce on March 23, 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Mark — who himself is an Oscar winner for cowriting 2019’s Best Original Song “Shallow” with Lady Gaga — was married to French singer/actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011-2018. After their divorce, he went on to date Saturday Night Live talent executive Rebecca Schwartz for seven months. The pair split in May 2019.

Closer reached out to reps for both Grace and Mark.