When Barry Williams was announced as a competitor on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, he had so many people cheering him on, including his wife, Tina Mahina. The Brady Bunch actor was married and divorced twice before falling in love with his current spouse.

Who Are Barry Williams’ Ex-Wives?

Prior to finding lasting love with Tina, Barry was married to his first wife, Diane Martin, from 1990 to 1992. The California native was married to his second wife, Eila Mary Matt, from 1999 to 2005. They welcomed one son, Brandon Williams, during their union.

After his second marriage came to an end, he briefly dated Elizabeth Kennedy. They welcomed one child together during their relationship, daughter Samantha Rose Williams.

Who Is Barry Williams’ Wife Tina Mahina?

Tina is a singer, actor, Polynesian dancer, percussionist, model, producer and writer, according to her Instagram bio. Though her account is private, the sitcom star has shared rare photos with his wife on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Barry and Tina began dating in 2013. Three years later, he announced their engagement in a tweet. “Four minutes before this sunset photo was taken, I got down on one knee with a proposal. She said YES!!!” he captioned the sweet post.

In July 2017, the duo got married and have been living blissfully in love ever since. They celebrated 10 years of being together in May 2023. Tina admitted that she never expected to end up marrying a teen idol from The Brady Bunch.

“People have asked me, ‘Well, did you have a crush on Greg or Peter?’” she recalled in an interview with Tulsa World in March 2022. “Of course, I watched The Brady Bunch and I loved it. I loved it because it was a good, clean show. … But, you know, I tell people my jam was Bonanza, and it was Hoss Cartwright. People freak out. ‘What about Little Joe?’ No. My jam was Hoss Cartwright, this big old nice guy.”

Barry revealed the secret to their lasting connection, which is treating his wife like a “princess.” While competing on DWTS in the fall of 2023, Tina began practicing her dance moves at home.

“When I come back, we can book a cruise somewhere that has a ballroom floor,” he told Fox News in October 2023 of his plans after the competition.