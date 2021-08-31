You know Barry Williams for playing the role of Greg Brady on the iconic ABC sitcom The Brady Bunch, which ran from 1969 to 1974. These days, though, the TV star is the “supportive” dad of his own two kids, Brandon and Samantha.

Barry is the parent of his children through his previous romances. He experienced fatherhood for the first time alongside his second wife, Eila Mary Matt, whom he married in 1999. The former couple welcomed their son, Brandon, on January 24, 2003. The A Very Brady Renovation star’s manager Anthony Anzaldo announced the news at the time, telling the Midland Daily News that Brandon was born weighing 7 pounds, 7-and-a-half ounces, as well as 20 inches long.

Sadly, Barry and Eila ended their marriage shortly after in 2005. Following their split, the Hollywood star began dating Elizabeth Kennedy, and in April 2012, they expanded Barry’s family. As RumorFix reported, the then-pair became the dad and mom of their daughter, Samantha. The outlet stated the baby arrived nearly a month before her April 23 dude date.

Similar to his marriage, it didn’t last between Barry and Elizabeth, and he eventually moved on with his third spouse, Tina Mahina, in 2017. The lovebirds have been going strong ever since, though they held off from having any kiddos together.

Throughout the years, the Growing Up Brady alum has kept his kids out of the spotlight for the most part, as they haven’t joined their dad for any Hollywood events. Barry also has yet to share any snapshots of his little ones on Twitter, and he doesn’t have an Instagram account.

Fortunately, he has chatted about Brandon and Samantha on rare occasions in interviews. Speaking exclusively with Closer in August 2021, Barry — who was wed to his first wife, Diane Martin, from 1990 to 1992 — revealed some of his children’s interests.

“My son is a musician,” the proud dad said about his teenager, noting because Brandon is a “full-time student,” he “hasn’t made any [comments] about going into [music] as a profession.” As for Samantha, Barry proclaimed his “little girl is a natural.” He sweetly added, “She’s got a big personality.”

Despite being so talented, Barry said he’s “not sure” if his kids will pursue showbiz careers. Whether or not they do, the Bigfoot alum said he would be thrilled about whatever path his children take in life. “You know, I’m a dad, so I would be 100 percent supportive of whatever they chose to do,” he gushed to Closer.