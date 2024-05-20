For six seasons, Alfonso Ribeiro portrayed quirky cousin Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In the years following the show, his career has taken a different turn.

Alfonso Ribeiro Opened Up About Making Career Sacrifices

Alfonso made his debut on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1990, originating his signature Carlton dance moves to Tom Jones‘ “It’s Not Unusual.” He starred alongside Will Smith, James Avery and Karyn Parsons on the sitcom until its end in 1996.

After his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the New York native did some voiceover work in animated shows. From 1995 to 1999, he starred as Dr. Maxwell “Max” Stanton in the series In the House.

“Playing Carlton on Fresh Prince became a sacrifice,” Alfonso admitted in a May 2024 interview with Closer. “I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me. It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play, but it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else. The sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore.”

He also shared some of his fondest memories from working on the show with the cast.

“It was about the cast and spending time with them,” the Emmy nominee recalled. “Before every show, we would go into Will Smith’s dressing room, and we’d play music and dance and just have a great energy buildup to get ready for the show. Those are some great memories of just being together.”

Barry King/WireImage

Is Alfonso Ribeiro Returning to Acting?

The Silver Spoons alum won season 19 of Dancing With the Stars in 2014 with pro partner Witney Carson. The following year, he succeeded Tom Bergeron as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Alfonso was tapped to cohost season 31 of Dancing With the Stars with Tyra Banks in 2022. He returned to host the following season with cohost Julianne Hough. While he is excelling at his TV hosting duties, fans have long wondered if the fan-favorite star would ever consider returning to acting.

“I’m enjoying being a host and am very happy with it,” Alfonso told Closer. “But, yes, I would go back to acting if it was exactly the right thing.”

In addition to his work as a host, Alfonso is a doting dad of four kids. He shares his eldest daughter, Sienna, with his ex-wife, Robin Stapler, and kids Alfonso Jr., Anders and Ava with his current wife, Angela Unkrich.

Alfonso previously revealed that Sienna was interested in acting as she headed off to college.

“Sienna definitely has the bug. She’s auditioning and she’s working,” he told Closer in July 2021. “I’m always peeking in. But I’m allowing her to find her place in what she wants to do.”