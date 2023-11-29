Shannen Doherty’s acting career has spanned more than four decades, earning love from fans across the world. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been very open about her cancer journey and given updates on her health, leaning heavily on the support of her family, friends and fans over the years.

When Was Shannen Doherty Diagnosed With Cancer?

Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and revealed the news in a candid statement.

“Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment,” she told People in August 2015. “I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life. I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me.”

One year later, the Charmed actress documented shaving her head in a series of photos shared on Instagram. She later had a mastectomy and underwent chemotherapy and radiation after the cancer spread to her lymph nodes. In April 2017, Shannen declared that she was in remission.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

Shannen also revealed the tough decisions she was faced with after going into remission.

“In the meantime, decisions,” she continued. “Reconstruction, which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now … remission. I’m going to just breathe.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for COS

When Did Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Return?

In early 2020, Shannen revealed during a television interview that her cancer had returned the year prior.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or week that I am stage 4, my cancer came back and that’s why I am here,” she said while appearing on Good Morning America in February 2020. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

In June 2023, the Little House on the Prairie alum detailed in an Instagram post that the cancer had spread to her brain. She underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor and have it biopsied. Just a few months later, Shannen announced that her cancer had spread to her bones.

“I don’t want to die,” she candidly told People in November 2023, adding, “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.”

Living with cancer has certainly changed the Our House star’s outlook on life.

“I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed,” she reflected. “We’re the people who want to work the most, because we’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here.”