Actress Shannen Doherty is doing everything she can to not let her stage IV breast cancer diagnosis get her down! The Beverly Hills 90210 star revealed her friends have been helping her stay healthy in a lengthy post she shared to Instagram on Saturday, February 29.

“After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push through with the help of friends,” she wrote.

Shannen, 48, credited model Anne Marie Kortright for helping her eat better and celebrity fitness trainer Kira Stokes for getting her in shape. “@annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way,” the Charmed star wrote next to a couple of pics of the healthy meals she’s been eating. “She along with @cheforen [and] @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable.”

Shannen also shared a pic of her, Anne Marie and Kira together. “If that wasn’t enough … Anne Marie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday!” she added. “It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.”

On Tuesday, February 4, Shannen sadly revealed her breast cancer had returned. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,” she said on Good Morning America. “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else beside me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

At the time, the dark-haired beauty said she hadn’t fully “processed” what was going on with her body, but she wanted to be the first one to break the news. “It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild,” Shannen wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 11. “But … I believe that I will find my footing.”