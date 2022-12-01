Everything to Know About Jane Fonda’s Cancer Battle and Treatment: Updates on Her Condition

On September 2, 2022, Jane Fonda took to Instagram to announce she was diagnosed with cancer. The Academy Award winner began chemotherapy to treat her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has provided a few updates on her health since then.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she captioned her post.

The Coming Home actress shared that she was going to undergo chemo for six months and was already “handling the treatments quite well.” Jane assured fans that she “will not let any of this interfere” with her climate activism.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community,” she continued, adding, “Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Jane’s announcement was followed by a plethora of support from her friends, former costars and fans on social media, including Mark Ruffalo, Reese Witherspoon, Debra Messing and more.

“Handling this with grace, intelligence and selflessness, as always,” Katie Couric commented beneath Jane’s post. “Holding you in our hearts.” The former Today host opened up about her own battle with breast cancer that same month.

“Ever a teacher, and always a legend,” One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush wrote. “Thank you for sharing your perspective as you share your current reality, Jane. In awe of you. Sending love.”

In the weeks that followed Jane’s announcement, she kept to her promise and continued her climate activism. In addition, she has shared several videos while at home about upcoming climate change rallies and protests. On Halloween, the Grace and Frankie alum snapped a photo while working out with her trainer, Malin Svensson. “Yes, I am working out!” Jane captioned the picture.

On her blog, Jane shared a clip of one of her workout sessions. In the video, the 9 to 5 star did squats up against a wall with weights in her hands and a smile on her face. She has battled cancer before, previously revealing she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and had a mastectomy in 2016. In 2018, the mom of three had a cancerous growth removed from her lip.

“This is not my first encounter with cancer,” Jane wrote on her blog in September 2022. “I’ve had breast cancers and had a mastectomy and come through very well and I will do so again.”

