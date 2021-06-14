As the best friend of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston has been by her side since the days they starred on Friends, during Courteney’s journey through motherhood and so much more. That’s why the actress named Jennifer as the godmother of her daughter, Coco Arquette, when the little one came along in June 2004.

Since becoming Coco’s godmother, the We’re the Millers star has relished her role, showing off her admiration on special occasions on social media. In honor of Coco’s birthday in June 2021, Jennifer uploaded a touching tribute for her goddaughter via her Instagram Stories.

Courtesy of Courteney Cox/Instagram

“Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious,” the Emmy winner wrote next to an adorable throwback photo, which featured herself holding Coco in her arms. “Godmama loves you.”

In a second Instagram Story, Jennifer reposted Courteney’s tribute for her birthday from February 2021, which included a selfie of the trio cuddled up on the couch as Coco slept on their chests. The Morning Show star added several Smiling Face With Three Heart emojis.

Over the years, Courteney — who shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette — and Jennifer have established an unbreakable bond. While talking with E! News in June 2018, the Cougar Town actress said the two were “inseparable.”

“We just have fun, we laugh … it’s great,” she gushed. Jennifer, on the other hand, told More Magazine that she gravitates toward Courteney because she’s a “ridiculously loyal” friend.

Shutterstock

“There’s absolutely no judgment in Court,” Jennifer praised. “You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair and fiercely loving. I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot. She’s been there for me through thick and thin.”

Considering the Murder Mystery star has been a mainstay in Courteney’s life, it’s no surprise she chose Jennifer to be Coco’s godmother. Fortunately, Jennifer regards herself as a highly skilled godparent, especially when it comes to babysitting.

“I’m a great babysitter!” she told E! News in April 2016 while talking about her relationship with Courteney and her other friends’ children. “I let them play with my clothes and jewelry. I put them in the pool … put ’em in a tub. My girlfriends’ kids usually roam through my closet, play dress up.”

While it seems Jennifer is happier than ever being Coco’s godmother, the Horrible Bosses actress never yearned to have any kids of her own. In a candid letter of the Huffington Post in July 2016, the beloved star explained why she didn’t need kids in her life to feel “complete.”

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child … that decision is ours and ours alone,” she penned. “We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”