As one of the new faces of NBC’s Night Court revival, India de Beaufort has already won fans over with her charming personality. On top of being absolutely stunning, the British actress has had more than a decade of experience as a scene-stealer on TV. Her bikini photos are just as alluring as her onscreen appearances.

The Veep alum was incredibly excited to be a part of the Night Court franchise, joining John Larroquette, Lacretta, Melissa Raunch and Kapil Talwalka in the continuation of the original 1984 series.

“I have a ton of fun with everybody,” she gushed during a January 2023 interview with Movie Web. “I loved all my scenes with Gurgs [Lacretta’s character]. Our dynamic is really interesting because we’re two polar opposites with some similarities and crossover. And some of my favorite episodes are actually between the two of us, [when] we spent a little bit more time together and some more fun stuff happens.”

In addition to her portrayal of Olivia on Night Court, India also landed the role of Charlie on Firefly Lane. The beauty previously starred in One Tree Hill, Jane by Design, NCIS: Los Angeles and One Day at a Time. Acting has always been one of her biggest passions along with singing.

“I always knew I wanted to work in entertainment, but I actually really wanted to be a singer more than an actress,” she told Seventeen in February 2012. “My first gig was when I was 7 and was in a music video. Then, I started getting spots on children’s shows. When I was 14, I ended up on a show where I got to sing and act. It just sort of went on from there!”

Balancing her roles on the courthouse sitcom and the Netflix drama series make for a busy schedule, but the beauty always finds time to travel. She and her husband, Todd Grinnell, love setting out on trips together whether it’s to snowy Vancouver or beautiful California beaches.

“Our little island. Flying away from one of the most magical, love-filled, beautiful places we’ve ever been,” India reflected on Instagram after a trip to the Maldives with her hubby in May 2017.

The couple, who wed in 2015, are parents to one son, Crosby, who was born in 2018. The little one often joins his parents on trips all over the world from England to Malibu and more. No matter where India goes with her family, she puts her fabulous fashion sense on full display!

