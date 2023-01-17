See Photos of the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ From Then and Now: John Larroquette, More

For nine seasons, Night Court dominated the NBC lineup with its hilarious cast of comedy greats. Harry Anderson, Markie Post, John Larroquette and more led the cast of the show set in a Manhattan municipal courtroom. In January 2023, the series was revived, bringing back one of the original cast members for the new iteration.

In the original series, Judge Harry T. Stone reigned over the courtroom with his unorthodox style and delivery of final judgments. In the Night Court revival, Melissa Raunch was cast as Stone’s daughter, a judge following in the footsteps of her late onscreen father. John announced his return to the series as Dan Fielding after captivating audiences with the role during the show’s initial run from 1984 to 1992.

For many loyal viewers, saying goodbye to the show after nearly a decade was tough and the same was the case for the cast. Melissa, a longtime fan of the series, decided to try to recruit John for the revival right away.

“John was just this incredible force, and we knew early on that if we could get him, it would be amazing,” Melissa told Parade in January 2023. “Really, there was no way we could do it without him.”

For the Tony winner, returning to the series was initially not something he was interested in. After a year of conversing with Melissa, John finally decided to join her in pitching the show to NBC. To their delight, it got picked up and the pair were eager to share the screen together.

​​“As an actor, I thought it would be an interesting idea to revisit a character 35 years later in his life and see what happened to him,” he told Parade ahead of the premiere. “I can’t do the physical comedy and jump over chairs anymore, so my conversations with the producers were about how to find the funny.”

While John was initially the only original cast member who joined the revival full-time, do not rule out seeing other Night Court alums make their return to the series in the future.

“There will be surprises throughout the season for fans of the original,” the Big Bang Theory star continued. “We’re paying respect while also creating this fresh new world.”

The Night Court revival also stars India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta. While Night Court ushered in a new cast of characters in 2023, it’s only right to look back on the journeys of the show’s original stars.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the original ‘Night Court’ cast from then and now.