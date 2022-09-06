Lounging by the pool is one of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s favorite hobbies! Her Instagram is full of gorgeous bikini photos and swimsuit moments from her days in the sun. Of course, her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., is all about spending quality time with his wife in their sunny California backyard.

Sarah had a famous swimsuit scene in 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, a popular slasher film costarring Jennifer Love Hewitt. It was only just one of her many projects in the horror genre since becoming an actress in the ‘80s. She starred as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003 and appeared in Scream 2 and The Grudge.

The horror flick maven also ventured into the world of soap operas during her early career, portraying Kendall Hart on All My Children from 1993 to 1995. One thing fans have noticed from all of her iconic roles is how effortlessly beautiful her style is. The Emmy winner shared some of her biggest beauty hacks with fans.

“I have dry skin naturally, so moisturizing is key for me,” she revealed in a November 2016 interview with HelloGiggles. “I think sometimes when it’s fall/winter we forget the basics like sunblock and extra moisturizer, but my skin needs it. I am very into coconut oil right now. As a makeup remover, moisturizer and even a hair mask!”

She and Freddie share two children together, daughter Charlotte and son Rocky. The family of four lives in a stunning Los Angeles home with a massive outdoor patio space and a pool with a water slide. In addition to balancing her mommy duties and Hollywood career, Sarah is big on self-care.

“Sometimes, I’m so tired at the end of the day I just want to go to bed, but I have to take time for myself to take a bath, read a book or catch up with my friends so I don’t lose myself in the minutiae of the day,” she told Bustle in October 2021.

As for her fitness routine, the New York native enjoys doing Pilates, running on the treadmill and taking her dogs for walks.

“I love Pilates because it centers me and it also strengthens my body, but I also love being outside, so swimming, hiking, anything like that is great as well,” she told Who What Wear in July 2021.

Keep scrolling to see Sarah’s gorgeous bikini photos.