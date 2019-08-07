She has so much support! Hugh Jackman decided to send Olivia Newton-John some kind words recently, after the iconic actress opened up about her cancer battle during an interview.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to share a video of himself during his “The Man, The Music, The Show” tour at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. The actor paused his show to speak directly to the Grease star. “Hi Olivia, it’s Hugh, with 15,000 of your closest friends and family,” he said while on stage, as he asked the crowd if they had watch the performer’s emotional 60 Minutes interview recently — adding that it made him and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, cry. “Listen, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mom, the most amazing ambassador, singer and dancer.”

“We just love you,” The Greatest Showman star continued, as the crowd showed their support as well. Fans were loving the video, as they took to the comments section to react. “You are a good person, my friend Hugh,” one person said. Another added, “Olivia is my childhood idol and I could not have picked a better one.”

Olivia of course quickly responded as well on Twitter. “Oh @RealHughJackman, you are so sweet and thoughtful this made me cry!” she tweeted. “Say hello to my heart home! Thank you to you and your gorgeous Ozzie audience! Love and light back to you and @Deborra_lee!!❤️🌞🌈👏🏼.”

Oh @RealHughJackman you are so sweet and thoughtful this made me cry! Say hello to my heart home! Thank you to you and your gorgeous Ozzie

audience! Love and light back to you and @Deborra_lee !!❤️🌞🌈👏🏼 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) August 6, 2019

During the televised interview, the “Physical” singer, 70, discussed how she has dealt with her third breast cancer battle. “It’s something that I’m living with, but I don’t see it that way. It’s a choice. Everything’s a choice,” Olivia explained. “‘I see it as something in my body that I’m getting rid of. I don’t talk about a battle or a war. I let it go and tell it to leave and talk to my body and tell it to heal itself.”

Even though she is battling cancer yet again, Olivia is not letting it bring her down or impact her joy. “I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly. “So I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now., she continued, adding that it’s the “simple and important things in life,” that keep her going.

We are sending nothing but good vibes Olivia’s way!