Brooke Shields Has the Best Reaction After Running Into Her Good Friend Hugh Jackman in NYC

You never know when you’re going to run into a friend. On Sunday, December 22, Hugh Jackman dropped his dog off at the groomers in New York City’s West Village and as soon as he left the store, he coincidentally ran into his good pal Brooke Shields outside. Once the 54-year-old actress noticed that it was him bundled up in a black coat with glasses, she immediately stopped what she was doing to say hi to the Greatest Showman star.

Although Hugh’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, wasn’t around, she would have surely loved to have been there to meet the Pretty Baby actress. In fact, last November, Hugh celebrated Deborra’s 64th birthday by writing her a sweet message on Instagram.

It read, “Some people shine a light that transfixes us … others shine a light that envelops and includes. The latter is my baby. My love, my wife. Happy birthday, Deb!” Hugh ended the heartfelt post by using the hashtag, “TeamDeb.”

The pair have been married since 1996 and one thing they have in common with Brooke is that they never let fame get to them.

“I look back and … I can’t believe that I didn’t turn into a train wreck,” Brooke previously revealed on AOL’s Build Series. She also talked about the influence that social media has on her two daughters: Rowan, 16; and Grier, 13. If there’s anything she tries to teach them it’s that they should be very careful of what they share online.

“I want them to maintain a sense that their body is their body,” the model said. “They say things and it’s scary what they think is OK or what they think they should be putting out there or what’s getting likes. I have to say to them, ‘You don’t want to be that girl. Just keep it together, you know, your legs. Pace yourself.’”

Brooke is such a great mom. We can’t wait for the day that she and Hugh decide to do a movie together!

