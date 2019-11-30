So sweet! If there is one thing that is very clear, it is that Hugh Jackman has so much love for his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness — and he reminded us of that again by sharing a lovely birthday message.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, November 30, to gush about his longtime partner. “Some people shine a light that transfixes us … others shine a light that envelops and includes. The latter is my baby. My love, my wife. Happy birthday Deb!” the actor wrote alongside a snap of the two. He also included the hashtag, “TeamDeb,” Cute!

People were loving the nice gesture, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Aww look at you two, my favorite and the most beautiful couple out here,” one fan said. “Love how cute you guys are. Happy Birthday, Deb. Love what you and Hugh have done for this world,” another added.

The happy couple tied the knot in 1996. The share two kids — son Oscar, 19, and daughter Ava, 14. The Logan star once revealed that he felt a connection as soon as he met his wife. “I think she probably first fell in love with me when I sang ‘You and I’ from the musical ‘Chess’,” Hugh exclusively told Closer Weekly of the little tune that continues to be a sweet memory for the duo. “Deb will still ask me to sing it for her at home, although she’s usually a bit tipsy.”

“There was something that clicked between us right away,” he continued. “It was the feeling you get when you sense this connection that tells you this is the kind of woman you want in your life.”

The Oscar nominee has never had a problem opening up about Deborra-Lee — even while on stage. “You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I felt that I deserved,” Hugh said while accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. “You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you.”

What a special connection!