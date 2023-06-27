Before he was one of the hosts splitting duties on Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings was a beloved contestant on the show. He made history as the highest-earning competitor in the original series after his epic 74-game winning streak. Scroll below to see how much Ken made from his time competing on Jeopardy! in the past.

How Much Money Did Ken Jennings Make on ‘Jeopardy!’ While Competing?

Prior to finding fame on Jeopardy!, Ken was working as a software engineer. He made his first appearance on the long-running game show on June 2, 2004. Audiences tuned in each week to see the Washington native utilize his trivia knowledge and defeat each challenger.

On November 30, 2004, the fan favorite lost his 75th game to Nancy Zerg. Ken walked away with a total of $2,520,700. As of June 2023, he still holds the record for most consecutive games won and the highest winnings in a regular season.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

How Much Money Did He Make From ‘Jeopardy!’ Spinoffs?

After dominating season 20 of Jeopardy!, Ken was invited back to partake in several of its spinoffs, including Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions and Jeopardy! All-Star Games. He earned additional cash prizes from these shows, bringing his total earnings from the TV franchise to $4,370,700, per the official Jeopardy! leaderboard.

When Did Ken Jennings Become a Jeopardy! Host?

Ken became an official host of Jeopardy! in July 2022. Before that, he served as a guest host on a number of occasions after the death of the show’s leading man, Alex Trebek, in November 2020.

He currently splits hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik. While landing the coveted role has been a dream come true for the trivia enthusiast, he admitted that it came with its own set of challenges.

“It’s a very hard job, and Alex made it look easy,” Ken told The New Yorker in June 2023. “So, it’s kind of a no-win thing — the only other person we’ve seen do it looked incredibly confident and graceful for 37 years, and we all loved him.”

Still, fans can all agree that Ken is doing an incredible job as one of the faces of the popular franchise.

“It’s the speed of it,” he continued. “It’s hard to overstate how fast it moves and the mechanics of what the host has to do 61 times a show: read the clue flawlessly, call on the right contestant, adjudicate their response correctly. And then it all repeats.”