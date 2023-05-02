Jeopardy! is one of the most enticing quiz shows on television, but its latest hosting switch-up has left fans searching for answers. Ken Jennings has become a familiar face on the game show since stepping in as host after the loss of Alex Trebek in November 2020. In the spring of 2023, the TV personality went missing from the program. Scroll below to find out what happened to Ken.

When Did Ken Jennings Become a ‘Jeopardy!’ Host?

Ken’s story to stardom actually began on the Jeopardy! stage when he competed on the show in 2004. His 74-game winning streak made him a favorite on the series and several of its spinoffs. After Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer at age 80, Ken signed on as one of the celebrity guest hosts of the series to help keep the Jeopardy! legacy alive.

Sony/Shutterstock

In July 2022, it was announced that the software engineer would permanently be splitting Jeopardy! hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. He shared his honest thoughts on being one of the two leading faces of the show.

“It’s a weird TV show today because a huge swath of the country watches it and hosting style is largely a matter of personal taste,” Ken reflected in an October 2022 interview with Vulture. “All those millions of people don’t agree on the right vibe for Jeopardy!, so by bringing multiple hosts out, you give people a variety. I wish we had some unifying Alex Trebek type that everyone agreed was perfect for the job, but in his absence, it’s going to take two of us to do his job.”

The pair have since been switching on and off, taking turns leading the long-running competition.

What Happened to ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings?

From March 10 to April 28, 2023, Ken fronted the program during several consecutive season 39 episodes. He passed the torch to Mayim on May 1 with no announcement of when he would be returning to the series. Despite initial confusion from fans, his absence is all part of his agreement to split hosting duties with the Call Me Kat actress.

This isn’t the first time the Jeopardy! hosting roster has confused viewers this year. During an episode of the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast in January, producer Sarah Foss explained why Mayim had been missing from the show for an extended period of time.

“Originally, we did think Mayim would come back in January,” she said. “Her Call Me Kat schedule — it evolved — so she’ll be back a little later than we anticipated. But not for any lack of wanting to have both hosts on the show as much as possible — just scheduling.”