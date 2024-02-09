Cupid’s favorite holiday is right around the corner, and these longtime Hollywood lovebirds have spent decades of Valentine’s Days together. These legendary couples are forever in each other’s hearts.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael, 79, and Catherine, 54, who share a September 25 birthday and two adult children, have been married since 2000. “I’m crazy about her,” says Michael. Catherine adds that “constant love and respect” and a “sense of humor” are essential to their happy union.

George and Amal Clooney

“I met someone who I would absolutely trade my life for,” says George, 62, who wed human rights lawyer Amal, 46, in 2014. He praises the mom of their twins for being caring, smart and funny. Amal admires those qualities in George, too. “You fill our home with laughter and happiness,” she gushes.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

We’ve always been each other’s biggest support and fans,” says Kyra, 58, who met Kevin, 65, on a movie set in 1987 and wed him a year later. “She is the music in my life,” Kevin confides.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

“We never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love,” says Goldie, 78, who created a blended family with Kurt, 72, her partner since 1983. “There’s no one else I’d rather be next to,” he says.

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelly

“I never take him for granted,” says Michelle, 65, of David, 67, her spouse of 30 years. “If you don’t respect your partner, you’ll get sick of him.”

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

“We’re better together and stronger together,” says Courtney, 63, of his 26-year marriage to his former Yale School of Drama classmate. Their secret? “I think the important thing is that you’ve got to marry the right person,” says Angela, 65. “Make sure you’re both looking in the same direction.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Together since 2002, the couple married in 2010 and have one son. “My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams, and I’m grateful,” says Harrison, 81, adding that Calista, 59, has given “my life purpose.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

“I’m very grateful, and I love her,” gushes Matthew, 61, who wed Sarah Jessica, 58, in 1997. “We’re very devoted to our family and our lives,” says the mom of three kids. “I love our life.”

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

“David is the glue that holds our family together, the constant provider of meals and compassion, and the funniest, most loving man I know,” says Neil, 50, who wed David, 48, in 2014 after seven years together. The pair are parents of 13-year-old twins.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

“We just got along instantly,” says Rita, 67, of the man she married in 1988. “He makes me laugh all the time.” That strong connection has gotten them through troubles. “We both know that no matter what, we’ll be with each other,” says Tom, 67, “and we’ll get through it.”