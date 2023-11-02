When it comes to favorite costars, these proud parents just might say their kids. From Dan and Eugene Levy‘s Emmy-winning turns on Schitt’s Creek to Margaret Qualley starring opposite mom Andie MacDowell in Maid, these parent-child duos prove talent runs in the family.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner

By the time mother and daughter made 2003’s Sylvia, their only movie together, Gwyneth already had won an Oscar. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t intimidated by working with Blythe. “My mother is so skilled and such a powerhouse that I really had to focus and go, ‘OK, you know what you are doing.’”

John and Ella Bleu Travolta

“He is the best mentor that I could ever ask for and having him there was just a gift,” shared Ella Bleu of working alongside her father in the 2019 pic The Poison Rose. “Really, any problem I’m going through, at least he’s sort of been through [it already].”

Colin and Tom Hanks

“I was totally fine with it,” said Colin of working with his Oscar-winning dad for the first time on 2008’s The Great Buck Howard. “What was nerve-wracking was the amount of people that came up to me going, ‘So, you nervous?!’”

Sean and Dylan Penn

“It just felt right,” said Dylan of deciding to work with her dad on his 2021 film Flag Day. Still, “I never thought of myself as an actor. And honestly, from a young age, I always thought it was really silly that adults played different people!”

Dan and Eugene Levy