All in the Family! The Best Hollywood Parent-Children Duos That Grace the Screen
When it comes to favorite costars, these proud parents just might say their kids. From Dan and Eugene Levy‘s Emmy-winning turns on Schitt’s Creek to Margaret Qualley starring opposite mom Andie MacDowell in Maid, these parent-child duos prove talent runs in the family.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner
By the time mother and daughter made 2003’s Sylvia, their only movie together, Gwyneth already had won an Oscar. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t intimidated by working with Blythe. “My mother is so skilled and such a powerhouse that I really had to focus and go, ‘OK, you know what you are doing.’”
John and Ella Bleu Travolta
“He is the best mentor that I could ever ask for and having him there was just a gift,” shared Ella Bleu of working alongside her father in the 2019 pic The Poison Rose. “Really, any problem I’m going through, at least he’s sort of been through [it already].”
Colin and Tom Hanks
“I was totally fine with it,” said Colin of working with his Oscar-winning dad for the first time on 2008’s The Great Buck Howard. “What was nerve-wracking was the amount of people that came up to me going, ‘So, you nervous?!’”
Sean and Dylan Penn
“It just felt right,” said Dylan of deciding to work with her dad on his 2021 film Flag Day. Still, “I never thought of myself as an actor. And honestly, from a young age, I always thought it was really silly that adults played different people!”
Dan and Eugene Levy
They’d both win Emmys for TV’s Schitt’s Creek, but Dan admitted, “For a long time, I avoided any kind of association with [my dad].I feel like this industry is incredibly unforgiving when it comes to nepotism.”
Sunny and Adam Sandler
It’s ironic Sunny would want to star in this year’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah — since she and sis Sadie weren’t big fans of pop’s pics growing up! “[I’d] put them on because they’d beg to see them,” Adam said. “Then I’d say about 20 minutes in, [they were] like, ‘Can we watch something else?’
Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman
“I have had wonderful teachers,” said Maya about following in the footsteps of dad Ethan Hawke and mom Uma, whom she worked with on 2023’s The Kill Room. “[And] I know my parents don’t B.S. me. They’re pretty rigorous in their commentary when they like something or don’t.”
Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell
For TV’s Maid, Margaret was the one who suggested her real-life mom play her mother on the series. “That’s a really special thing to happen to a parent, to have a child trust them,” Andie shared. “It opened a door for me to see how she truly feels about me.”<
Dominic and Senan West
On TV’s The Crown, Dominic’s eldest son, Senan, made his acting debut playing Prince William to the star’s Prince Charles. And that was truly a royal treat for Senan’s dear old dad. As Dominic explained, “What was great [was the] shortcut to a sort of tactile intimacy that you have with your kids that no one else has.”
Julia and Ralph Maccio
“Julia showed up for her old man,” marveled Ralph of his daughter’s recent turn on his series Cobra Kai. “I was the proud father on set that day. As soon as she ran our first take, everybody was like, ‘Holy crap, she’s got this.’”